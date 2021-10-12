Levitee Labs Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Calgary Addiction and Compounding Pharmacy

Signed LOI to acquire a compounding pharmacy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada



Valuation of approximately 3.5x TTM EBITDA of $180,000

Levitee Labs to use compounding capabilities to build its own drug brands



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTCMKTS: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, has signed a letter of intent to acquire 51% of the issued and outstanding shares in a compounding pharmacy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

This pharmacy will be used as an initial base for the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products for Levitee Labs, which will include pain and depression management products such as ketamine. Levitee plans to expand operations by introducing a research laboratory for the development and production of various formulations in this space. The current owner and operator of the pharmacy will join Levitee Labs and assist with operations across Levitee’s Alberta portfolio, which includes 5 addiction focused clinics, and 3 specialized pharmacies.

As stipulated in the agreement, Levitee will pay $306,000 in cash for 51% of the issued and outstanding shares in the pharmacy, equating to approximately 3.5x TTM EBITDA. This LOI is non-binding and remains subject to the drafting of definitive agreements, approval from Levitee Labs’ board, and regulatory body approvals.

“This will be an important acquisition for Levitee Labs as we direct our research and development efforts into psychedelic medicines for depression, addiction and pain management, including ketamine compounding, which will offer our patients various solutions for their chronic comorbidities,” commented Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD FRCPC, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, and President of Clinics and Pharmacies at Levitee Labs. “Our continued expansion across Western Canada reaffirms our commitment to mental healthcare delivery through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model”.