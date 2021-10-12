checkAd

Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced Ali Kiboro as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kiboro will assume the responsibilities of CFO on November 1st, 2021, replacing Mr. Peter Buhler who will support the Company during the transitional phase, as needed, before leaving Quotient Limited at year-end.

“I am delighted to welcome Ali to the Executive team at this exciting time in our Company’s evolution. He brings over 20 years of experience in global finance and has been a key driver of operational excellence in a career spanning healthcare services and manufacturing. I worked with Ali at Quest and was impressed by his compelling track record of driving results and building a global finance organization. With Ali’s appointment, we have a strong management team in place to continue to drive revenue growth and the successful execution of our corporate strategy. I would also like to thank Peter for his ongoing commitment and dedication to Quotient,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. 

Ali joins the Company from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), where he most recently served as Vice President, Finance supporting the Commercial organization. Over a 12-year career at Quest, Ali has assumed finance positions of increasing responsibility supporting Quest’s strategy around Hospitals, Health Plans, Global Markets, Oncology and Anatomic Pathology, Professional Lab Services and Clinical Trials.

Ali started his career as a financial analyst with General Motors (GM) in 1997. He moved to GM Treasurer’s Office in roles in the US and Europe covering capital markets, corporate strategy, capital planning, mergers and acquisitions, pension and healthcare funding, and investor relations. 

Ali holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Finance from Duquesne University.

“I am very excited and honored to join Quotient at this important phase of the company’s journey to transform transfusion diagnostics and beyond. I look forward to bringing my experience in global finance and operations to execute on our strategy and deliver value to shareholders,” said Mr. Kiboro. 

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, ir@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer JERSEY, Channel Islands, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced Ali Kiboro as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kiboro will assume the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...