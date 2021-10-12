checkAd

omniQ Partners with 911inform to Expand Offerings and Sales Channels for AI-Based Object Identification and Location Discovery Solutions

  • 911inform was the winner of the 2020 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award in Enterprise Safety Solutions.
  • 911inform, serves such diverse organizations as governments, educational institutions, medical facilities, public venues, sporting events and offices.
  • Joint partnership between omniQ and 911inform will expand and enhance the product line for both companies and provide a comprehensive solution to public safety and their respective customers.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (NADSAQ: OMQS) (“omniQ ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, and 911inform LLC (“911inform”) have entered into a partnership to deliver technology solutions for AI-based object recognition and location discovery. 911inform is an emergency management platform that provides first responders and on-site personnel with real-time situational awareness and pinpoint location data during an emergency. 911inform’s single pane of glass solution provides detailed maps, live video feeds and bi-directional communications to authorities during an emergency, as well as, remote control of doors, cameras, phones, HVAC, fire and alarm systems, paging, strobes and other IoT premised-based technologies.

The joint partnership between omniQ and 911inform will expand and enhance the product line for both companies and provide a more secure and responsive solution to public safety and their respective customers.

911Inform will be adding omniQ’s Vehicle Identification & Recognition (VRS) and Artificial Intelligence technologies into their solution suite to provide customers and public safety with enhanced actionable intelligence during an emergency. Going forward, omniQ will be developing additional object recognition technologies (ORT) that will be available through the 911inform platform as a service that can be run on our customers’ existing infrastructure.

“We are pleased to partner with a leading security technology provider, and gain access to a large distribution channel,” stated Shai Lustgarten, CEO of omniQ. "We will also benefit from this partnership by having a single source security management solution to present to our resellers, integrators and end users.”

Ivo Allen, Founder & CEO of 911inform, commented, “The integration of omniQ’s LPR, ORT and Artificial Intelligence into our solution will provide our customers with additional information and real-time actionable data. It is this type of cutting-edge technology that enables our customers and public safety to see and respond to a situation before it becomes an emergency.”

