checkAd

Citizen Stash Enters the Province of Nova Scotia

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 14:45  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the launch of its premium flower products into Nova Scotia where it will …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the launch of its premium flower products into Nova Scotia where it will be available in cannabis retail stores within the province in the coming weeks.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of premium cannabis, has received its first Purchase Order from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation ("NSLC") and is now an official supplier to the province. Citizen Stash will initially supply three premium flower SKUs including MAC1 and BC ZaZa in 3.5 gram flower jars and MAC1 pre-rolls to the province's retail network. Nova Scotia is the eighth Canadian province and territory which Citizen Stash has announced distribution and according to Statistics Canada, is the seventh largest cannabis market in Canada.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are thrilled to announce our first order with the NSLC and look forward to supplying the full line-up of our high-quality in-demand products to cannabis consumers in the province on a long-term basis. Being recognized as an "official supplier" by the NSLC is another key milestone for Citizen Stash as we continue to build a best-in-class national retail distribution network for our premium cannabis products and further solidifies our position in Canada's cannabis marketplace as the number one premium cannabis brand."

The Company also sends its condolences to the Howard family, as Robert (Bob) Howard, a founder of Experion Biotechnologies passed away recently. Mr. Howard was pivotal in creating Experion Biotechnologies and its lasting vision today.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in seven provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Seite 1 von 3
Citizen Stash Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizen Stash Enters the Province of Nova Scotia VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the launch of its premium flower products into Nova Scotia where it will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for September 2021
Openly Expands Midwest Reach, Brings its Homeowners Insurance to Kansas
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Citizen Stash Completes $1.5 Million Debenture Offering to The Valens Company and Files Information Circular in Connection with Arrangement Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen