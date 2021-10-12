Citizen Stash Enters the Province of Nova Scotia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the launch of its premium flower products into Nova Scotia where it will …

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of premium cannabis, has received its first Purchase Order from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation ("NSLC") and is now an official supplier to the province. Citizen Stash will initially supply three premium flower SKUs including MAC1 and BC ZaZa in 3.5 gram flower jars and MAC1 pre-rolls to the province's retail network. Nova Scotia is the eighth Canadian province and territory which Citizen Stash has announced distribution and according to Statistics Canada, is the seventh largest cannabis market in Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the launch of its premium flower products into Nova Scotia where it will be available in cannabis retail stores within the province in the coming weeks.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are thrilled to announce our first order with the NSLC and look forward to supplying the full line-up of our high-quality in-demand products to cannabis consumers in the province on a long-term basis. Being recognized as an "official supplier" by the NSLC is another key milestone for Citizen Stash as we continue to build a best-in-class national retail distribution network for our premium cannabis products and further solidifies our position in Canada's cannabis marketplace as the number one premium cannabis brand."

The Company also sends its condolences to the Howard family, as Robert (Bob) Howard, a founder of Experion Biotechnologies passed away recently. Mr. Howard was pivotal in creating Experion Biotechnologies and its lasting vision today.

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in seven provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.