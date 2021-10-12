checkAd

Tinley’s to Upgrade Mini Bottling Line to Respond to Market Demand, Resolves Long Beach, California Dispute

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce that it will be installing an upgraded mini line in its Long Beach facility as part of a comprehensive resolution to the dispute with the vendor for the original facility buildout.

In July 2020, one of the contractors that had been retained by the engineering firm managing the buildout of Tinley’s Long Beach facility filed a third-party complaint against this engineering firm. The claim was related to work the contractor had performed at the facility. While Tinley’s was not a party to the contract, the Company and its landlord were named in the enforcement of a mechanics lien that was placed on the facility. The dismissal, with prejudice, has been filed for the Company, its affiliates and related companies, and for the landlord of the Long Beach facility. The mechanics lien, in favour of the contractor, has now been ordered released by the contractor who was the plaintiff in the litigation. On its most recent financial statements, Tinley’s had been reporting accrued accounts payables of $547,642 for such litigation. The Company used this conservative accounting approach in recognition of the possibility that the Company would be responsible for the cost of vacating the lien, in the event the defendant did not fulfill its contractual obligations to the complainant.  

Under the settlement, Tinley’s made a reduced payment to the contractor on the engineer’s behalf in return for an agreement for the supply and installation of an upgraded mini line at Tinley’s Long Beach facility at a substantially discounted price. The Company believes that the total cost of the settlement payment associated with the dismissal and discounted mini line is contracted at a price that is lower than the cost the Company would have otherwise incurred had it acquired and installed this mini line via other vendors at normal market rates. The Company believes it has satisfied its obligations under the settlement, therefore ongoing litigation is expected to formally end at the final hearing for dismissal, which is scheduled to occur on October 29, 2021.

