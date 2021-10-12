n2uitive’s Recorded Statement Solution Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

n2record is n2uitive’s comprehensive, cloud-based recorded statement solution that streamlines the overall statement workflow for insurers. Recordings are automatically indexed and stored in a secure statement library, making them easily searchable and accessible. The solution also enables users to share statements quickly and securely from the library to approved external parties and transcription services. Insurers can utilize the solution’s insightful reports and analytics to better understand statement practices, leading to more consistent and accurate claim outcomes. The n2record Ready for Guidewire accelerator further simplifies the overall process, ensuring a seamless transition between both platforms.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) and n2uitive Corporation (n2uitive), a leading claims interview and recorded statement management solution, and a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that n2uitive’s new Ready for Guidewire validated app for ClaimCenter is now available to users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

With the n2record accelerator for ClaimCenter, insurers can:

Initiate a recorded statement at the click of a button without leaving ClaimCenter;

Increase the accuracy of relevant claims data and eliminate redundant data entry through automatically prepopulated claim numbers and information; and

Quickly find and listen to statements, order transcripts, export files, and associate them directly with the claim file.

“Claims investigations and recorded statements are foundational to the customer’s claims experience and the insurer's ability to deliver consistent and accurate claim outcomes,” said Joel Gendelman, chief executive officer, n2uitive Corporation. “Our ClaimCenter accelerator streamlines the recorded statement process for adjusters and provides valuable insights that help claims organizations improve the statement process and deliver consistent outcomes.”

“We congratulate n2uitive on the publication of its recorded statement accelerator for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Taking a recorded statement from a claimant was once a time-consuming and manual process. n2uitive’s technology and the n2record Guidewire accelerator can vastly simplify the recorded statement workflow, reducing time and redundant effort for adjusters.”

About n2uitive Corporation

n2uitive is a cloud-based claims interview and recorded statement management platform for auto, home and workers compensation insurers. n2uitive's n2record solution transforms the recorded statement workflow by streamlining the recording, storing and indexing, sharing, and transcribing of claims statements. A trusted tool used by more than 40 insurers, TPAs and self-insured corporations, n2record securely records, stores and indexes more than 1.5 million statements per year and houses more than 15 million statements and transcripts. n2record provides claims organizations with a unified, secure recorded statement solution that simplifies processes, reduces expenses and supports industry-wide best practices.

For more information, please visit www.n2uitive.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

