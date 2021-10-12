checkAd

Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Reach $24.38 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.20% CAGR

 -  Rise in prevalence of dental diseases along with increase in geriatric population drives the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, and Inlays & Onlays), End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Age Group (Children and Adults): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market was estimated at $14.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $24.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases along with increase in geriatric population, technological advancements in the cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand for the same drive the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. On the other hand, high cost of dental products & procedures, poor reimbursement policies, and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, growth of dental tourism in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Routine dental care and cosmetic implants were hugely suspended during the pandemic, since dentists as well as patients are always at high risk of cross infection. This, in turn, impacted the global cosmetic dentistry market negatively, especially in the initial phase.
  • However, the global situation is getting ameliorated and the market is expected to get back to normalcy soon.

The dental systems and equipment segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of product type, the dental systems and equipment segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-fifth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. Increase in application of novel technologies such as dental CAD/CAM system and other technologies fuel the segment growth.The inlays and outlays segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period.  Rise in dental disorders increases the demand for inlays and outlays to restore the tooth structure. This factor boosts the segment growth.

