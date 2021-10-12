checkAd

Blue Elephant Energy AG Blue Elephant Energy signs Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

The Hamburg-based solar and wind farm operator Blue Elephant Energy (www.blueelephantenergy.com) joins the UN-supported network for sustainable investments (UN PRI).

The UN PRI is an investor initiative supported by the United Nations with the aim of creating a standard framework for the consideration of environmental protection, social standards and corporate governance criteria (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, ESG) in investment decisions.

Felix Goedhart, CEO of Blue Elephant Energy: "By signing the PRI, we reaffirm our sustainable investment approach, which goes far beyond the sustainable nature of our core business. Since our founding, we have seen our international commitment as an opportunity and responsibility to improve the living conditions of the people at our sites. This is especially true for our locations in countries that are less prosperous than our home markets in Western Europe." 

Dr Gerd Weidenfeld, CFO of Blue Elephant Energy: "With investments of over €1.2 billion in the renewable energy sector within a period of just five years, Blue Elephant Energy is already an attractive partner for financiers with a strong ESG focus. As a member of the UN PRI, we now aim to further strengthen our holistic ESG approach and to increase transparency on ESG to invest and grow even more sustainably."

By signing the PRI, Blue Elephant Energy commits to consider ESG criteria in all investment decisions and to publish an annual report on its sustainable investments in a freely accessible manner. By implementing these principles, Blue Elephant Energy also contributes to the development of a more sustainable investment climate, environment and society.


Blue Elephant Energy AG
Energy

Company: Blue Elephant Energy AG
Jungfernstieg 51
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.blueelephantenergy.com
