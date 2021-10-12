Royal Gold Provides Update on its September Quarter 2021 Stream Segment Sales

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 64,300 gold equivalent ounces1 (“GEOs”) comprised of approximately 46,400 gold ounces, 556,000 silver ounces and 2,000 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Stream sales for the quarter were in line with the guidance range of 62,000 to 67,000 GEOs previously provided. The Company had approximately 26,400 GEOs in inventory at September 30, 2021, consisting of 19,000 gold ounces and 541,000 silver ounces. Inventory at September 30, 2021, was in line with the previously provided guidance range of 22,000 to 27,000 GEOs.

RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the quarter were $1,795 per ounce, $24.94 per ounce and $9,451 per tonne ($4.29 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,801, $26.45 and $9,584 ($4.35), respectively, in the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. Cost of sales was approximately $423 per GEO for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 73 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.19 tonnes per ounce, compared to cost of sales of $388 per GEO in the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. Cost of sales is specific to the Company’s streaming agreements and is the result of the Company’s purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.