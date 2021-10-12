Consolidated Communications Gigabit Fiber Internet Coming to More Illinois Locations

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, is delivering symmetrical, gigabit, fiber internet to nearly 9,000 residents and businesses in Charleston, Mattoon, Shelbyville and Taylorville, Ill., by year’s end.

Consolidated Communications field technicians Ryan Schnepper, at left, and Adam McMechan work on part of the company's ongoing fiber network expansion. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thousands of residents can now benefit from the new fiber-to-the-premises internet network delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity with highly competitively priced plans. Plans start at just $35 per month, and symmetrical 1-gig service is available for $70 per month. All plans include equipment and installation, and a one-year price lock with no contract required.

“Reliable, high speed internet is as important in the recruitment and retention of businesses as financial incentives, a skilled workforce, and prime real estate,” said Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together, the economic development organization for Coles County. “Consolidated’s investment in our communities allows businesses to reliably interact with their customers, vendors, and employees at locations across the globe. It also supports the recruitment of high-tech jobs that pay higher wages creating opportunities for the people who live here.”

Fiber networks provide dependable connections supporting video conferencing for remote workers and learners and allows the creation and uploading of high-bandwidth content. Customers can easily connect all their smart-home devices, stream video and game without interruption. In addition, with an always on, dedicated connection, Consolidated customers can utilize their full bandwidth and no throttling, even during peak hours, with no data caps.

“We know how important reliable high-speed internet is to our customers and what it can do for a community,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated. “We are especially excited to bring gigabit speeds to more people in our hometown, and cannot wait for our Illinois residents and small businesses to see the difference with fiber internet.”

Consumers can also add streaming content available through one of Consolidated’s featured partners with the flexibility to watch their favorite programs on any device.

Residents can visit consolidated.com/FiberLife or call 1-888-598-1785 to learn more about Consolidated’s new fiber internet and register or pre-register for service. Business owners can visit consolidated.com/fiberbiz to learn more about fiber at work.

This investment in Illinois is part of the Company’s five-year plan to bring symmetrical multi-gig fiber internet to 70% of its service area by 2025.

