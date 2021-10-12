checkAd

New Survey Regions Bank Finds Americans’ Priorities, Planning for Retirement are Out of Sync

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the results of a new retirement survey that finds many Americans need help getting on track with savings to retire comfortably. The survey was conducted by Regions Next Step, the bank’s free financial education program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005062/en/

On National Savings Day – and every day – Regions Next Step helps people plan and save for retirement. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the survey, Americans’ top priority for retirement is maintaining a comfortable lifestyle, with just under half of respondents (45%) saying it is most important to them when thinking about their retirement goals. However, 65% of respondents are not confident they will save enough to retire comfortably. That confidence varies by gender, with 39% of men feeling somewhat or very confident compared with 31% of women. Confidence also varies by income, with only 20% of respondents who make under $40,000 annually reflecting confidence in their savings plans – and 32% who make between $40,000 and $80,000 reflecting confidence.

“While this survey highlights a gap between what people want from retirement and how they are planning for it, there is good news in that free financial resources are available to help people plan for the future, no matter how much or how little they have saved so far,” said Scott Peters, head of the Consumer Banking Group at Regions Bank. “Financial wellness is a top priority for Regions Bank, and that extends beyond our free Regions Next Step tools on regions.com and into our branch locations. Our teams work one-on-one with people to help them better understand their finances and provide solutions to reach their goals. It often begins with a simple conversation, and we encourage everyone, whether they are just starting to think about retirement, or whether retirement is fast approaching, to come talk to us about practical ways to build their savings and grow more confident in their financial futures.”

The recent Regions Next Step survey also suggests how often people set aside money may impact their confidence. Of those who are very or somewhat confident they are on track for reaching their retirement goals, 52% save for retirement in regular increments or time periods. In contrast, 23% of those who are only a little or not confident save regularly. In addition, 37% of those feeling only a little or not confident about their retirements report they are not currently saving at all.

