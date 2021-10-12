checkAd

Ping Identity Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced the PingOne solution integration pack is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, within the industry’s most comprehensive SOAR platform. Now joint customers can leverage automation playbooks for fully orchestrated workflows that integrate with Ping Identity services within Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR.

“Joining the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace allows customers to use our prebuilt PingOne integration to build out their identity-centric zero-trust solutions," said Loren Russon, VP of Product Management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR helps businesses quickly benefit from Ping Identity's robust identity solutions by offering insights directly to the Cortex XSOAR orchestration engine, putting scalable, enterprise-grade identity services at the core of their modern security frameworks."

The PingOne Cloud Platform delivers unified services to help solve enterprise challenges around workforce and customer identity. Within the platform, PingOne for Customers enables companies to simplify the lives of users with SSO, multi-factor authentication, and other services that deliver more secure and streamlined customer experiences. PingOne for Workforce connects employees, contractors or partners to the resources they need.

“A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR,” said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “We are proud to welcome Ping Identity to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem, which has 750+ integrations that enable customers to automate and orchestrate security use cases across their tools and data sources to streamline workflows and enable maximum efficiency in the SOC.”

To learn more about the Ping Identity content pack, visit https://xsoar.pan.dev/marketplace/details/PingIdentity.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

