Humana Continues Extensive Statewide Expansion in Tennessee

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced another major expansion of its Medicare Advantage (MA) offerings across Tennessee for the 2022 plan year. It’s part of the company’s strategy to increase affordable Medicare health plan options that address the whole person health care needs of Tennesseans.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

New for 2022

For 2022, Humana is introducing a new statewide Dual Eligible Special Needs Medicare Advantage (D-SNP) plan for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The new plan, available in all counties, includes a $75 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $100 quarterly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance. The company will continue to offer its existing statewide D-SNP plan that includes a $35 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $350 quarterly OTC allowance.

“The pandemic has magnified the needs of so many in our community, and we definitely took those needs into account when designing our Medicare plans and benefits,” said Doug Haaland, Humana Medicare President for Tennessee and Alabama. “We know that having access to healthy foods and needed over-the-counter items means that our neediest members are not having to make the choice of food over medicine or seeing a doctor.”

Humana is also introducing a $0 Premium PPO in 38 counties in Central Tennessee. The 38 counties include: Bedford, Benton, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Davidson, DeKalb, Decatur, Dickson, Giles, Hardin, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, and Wilson.

These Medicare Advantage plan options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Enhanced Humana Honor Plans

The Humana Honor plan, introduced statewide in Tennessee in 2021, is being enhanced to include two plan choices, featuring plan benefits such as Part B premium reductions of $50 or $75, quarterly OTC allowances of $100 or $300 and increased dental benefits.

While Humana Honor plans are an option for all people eligible for Medicare, these plans are designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage. Veterans can choose from any of the Medicare Advantage plan options in their area.

