ServiceNow Introduces New Integrated ESG Solution to Help Companies Drive Greater Environmental, Social, and Business Impact

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced a new, integrated ESG solution powered by the Now Platform that helps companies activate ESG strategies, programs, and initiatives – from enhancing diversity and inclusion and reducing carbon emissions to enabling business resilience – across the enterprise. ServiceNow’s ESG solution combines the power of the Now Platform, new and existing products, and ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem to help organizations plan, manage, govern, and report on their ESG programs and initiatives to drive greater environmental, social, and business impact.

ServiceNow ESG Management and Reporting (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies are increasingly prioritizing ESG initiatives to help contribute to a more sustainable, equitable, and ethical world, build customer and stakeholder trust, and deliver successful business outcomes. According to recent studies, 88% of investors agree companies that prioritize ESG initiatives represent better opportunities for long-term returns than companies that do not, and global consumers are nearly five times more likely to trust, buy, champion, and protect companies with a strong ESG purpose.

Today’s ESG efforts are often ad hoc, siloed, and manual. The technology products currently available support discrete, disconnected ESG efforts, compounding the problem. At the same time, global ESG regulations continue to rapidly evolve: more than 170 ESG proposed regulatory measures have emerged since 2018, and 82 percent of investors believe companies are not prepared to comply with ESG reporting regulations. Companies must be able to connect their disparate ESG products and operational systems and support new and existing proposed regulatory requirements to scale their ESG efforts, meet their ESG goals, and support increasing stakeholder expectations for greater levels of transparency and disclosure. ServiceNow’s ESG solution, leveraging the single data model and single architecture of the Now Platform, helps companies accomplish these objectives.