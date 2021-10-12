Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million of Funding to Support City of Baltimore

October 12, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded $1.1 million of funding to continue to provide critical Information Technology (“IT”) staffing and support to multiple agencies within the City of Baltimore, including, but not limited to the Baltimore City Information & Technology (“BCIT”) and the Baltimore City Police Department.

"We are pleased that this contract extension allows us to continue to provide key web-based and database development, network security implementation and related network and IT support for the City of Baltimore's local and wide area networks,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.