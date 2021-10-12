Global Market for IT and Business Services Growing at Fastest Pace Ever, ISG Index Finds

Data from the ISG Index, which measures commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million or more, show third-quarter ACV for the combined global market (both as-a-service and managed services) grew by 40 percent, to $21.8 billion—the highest quarterly growth rate for the combined market since ISG began tracking as-a-service spending in 2014, and the fourth consecutive quarter the global market has established a new high for ACV.

The global market for technology and business services grew at its fastest pace ever in the third quarter, propelled by surging demand for cloud computing and other digital capabilities, according to the latest state-of-the industry report from Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“The demand environment for technology and business services is as robust as we’ve ever seen,” said Steve Hall, partner and president of ISG. “This is not just pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic, but a real structural shift for the market as enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformation strategies, modernize their legacy environments and move to the cloud. We see this trend continuing for the foreseeable future, even against some economic headwinds. There is no let-up in sight.”

The cloud-based as-a-service market reached a record $13.4 billion in the third quarter, up 55 percent against the prior year—the highest quarterly growth rate ever, topping the previous high of 50 percent in the first quarter of 2016. Within this segment, both infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) grew at a record pace, with IaaS up 57 percent, to a record $9.7 billion, and SaaS up 53 percent, to a record $3.7 billion.

Managed services reached a record $8.4 billion, and its 22 percent growth rate was the highest in more than three years. IT outsourcing (ITO) came in at $6.1 billion, up 18 percent from last year, but down slightly from the previous quarter. Business process outsourcing (BPO), meanwhile, surged 32 percent, to a record $2.3 billion.

A record 564 managed services contracts were awarded in the third quarter, extending to four quarters the best 12-month stretch ever for deal activity—coming out of a COVID-19 low in the second quarter last year. During the third quarter, six mega-deals, each worth more than $100 million, were signed.

Year-to-Date Performance

Through the first nine months of 2021, the combined global market generated a record $59.8 billion of ACV, up 26 percent.

As-a-service, at a record $35.5 billion, was up 33 percent, its highest growth rate in three years. IaaS hit a record $25.8 billion of ACV, up 35.5 percent, also its highest growth rate in three years, as enterprises seek the cost savings, agility and innovation offered by cloud-based infrastructure. SaaS also established a new record for quarterly ACV—$9.7 billion, up 26 percent—as providers seek to establish longer-term, value-based relationships with clients to mitigate the negative impact of price increases in an inflationary environment.