checkAd

U.S. Navy Increases Contract Award for Sarcos Guardian DX Highly Dexterous Mobile Robotic Avatar System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Following successful execution of the first phase of the Guardian DX contract, the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations for Navy-specific tasks

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks, with a focus on the Navy’s maintenance, modernization, and sustainment requirements.

The Guardian DX robot is the defense-specific variant of the Guardian XT highly dexterous mobile robotic system, which itself is a variant of the award-winning Sarcos Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton. The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including at height. Its modular design enables the Guardian DX robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases.

“Consistent with the Chief of Naval Operations’ readiness and modernization priorities announced earlier this year, we couldn’t be more proud to partner with the U.S. Navy to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to enhance our nation’s readiness at sea,” said Tom Jackson, President, Sarcos Defense. “The Navy’s exercise of this contract option is an important step in our efforts to commercialize the Guardian DX consistent with the Navy’s requirements.”

For more information on Sarcos Defense and the Guardian DX robotic system, please visit https://www.sarcos.com/defense or https://www.sarcos.com/guardian-dx.

About Sarcos Defense
Sarcos Defense, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, a leader in robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. Sarcos Defense is led by an elite team of proven retired U.S. military officers who understand the current and future threat environment and are uniquely equipped to deliver solutions that meet the needs of the modern military. Working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal and international government agencies, Sarcos Defense identifies capability gaps and undertakes research and development efforts, as well as rapid systems integration, to transform Sarcos’ commercial products into specialized, mission-ready solutions that meet the specified requirements. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com/defense.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Navy Increases Contract Award for Sarcos Guardian DX Highly Dexterous Mobile Robotic Avatar System Following successful execution of the first phase of the Guardian DX contract, the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations for Navy-specific tasksSALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...