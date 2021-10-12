checkAd

Global Helium Corp. Acquires Over One Million Acres in Southern Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, is pleased to announce it has completed a series of acquisitions in southern Saskatchewan, pushing the Company’s 100%-owned acreage to beyond one million acres.

Global Helium is currently holding over $9 million in cash on the balance sheet and is now Canada’s second largest land holder of helium rights. Global enjoys 100% ownership combined with royalties of less than 5% (in effect, better than a 95% Net Revenue Interest).

“This additional helium-specific acreage represents a 50% increase to our previous land position, making Global the second largest acreage holder in the heart of Saskatchewan’s helium fairway,” stated Wes Siemens, Global’s President. “Our geological and geophysical teams are working to rapidly move our prospects to the drill stage and to advance the geological evaluation of our massive land base.”

The Company’s holdings are in Saskatchewan’s famed “helium fairway,” home to most of Canada’s helium reserves and production; and where helium has been tested and produced in concentrations of over 2% since the 1960’s. The original helium discoveries were made pre-1960 as early explorers for oil and natural gas in Saskatchewan found “inert, non-flammable or non-combustible gas” containing primarily helium and nitrogen.

Helium and nitrogen are both inert, non-combustible gases, often discovered by mistake by oil and gas exploration companies hoping to make very large natural gas discoveries.

Global’s latest land acquisition has increased the Company’s first core area northeast of Swift Current to 285,549 ha (705,607 acres). Large geological structures have been long known to exist in the area and were proposed for helium exploration in 1960. One such structure on Global’s land, the Lawson Structure, shows four-way closure up to 17,000 acres and is a potential structural trap for helium. This feature was drilled in 1944 by Imperial Oil and review of the available well data showed the well recovered “non-combustible gas” and is prospective for helium. Global recently integrated the seismic that was acquired and purchased earlier this year and has identified at least five significant structures (see news release dated October 6, 2021). Global is currently planning a seismic program for the coming winter to confirm a multi-well drilling program to commence in 2022 or earlier.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Helium Corp. Acquires Over One Million Acres in Southern Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, is pleased to announce it has completed a series of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...