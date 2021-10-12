Global Helium Corp. Acquires Over One Million Acres in Southern Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway

Global Helium is currently holding over $9 million in cash on the balance sheet and is now Canada’s second largest land holder of helium rights. Global enjoys 100% ownership combined with royalties of less than 5% (in effect, better than a 95% Net Revenue Interest).

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global” ), one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, is pleased to announce it has completed a series of acquisitions in southern Saskatchewan, pushing the Company’s 100%-owned acreage to beyond one million acres.

“This additional helium-specific acreage represents a 50% increase to our previous land position, making Global the second largest acreage holder in the heart of Saskatchewan’s helium fairway,” stated Wes Siemens, Global’s President. “Our geological and geophysical teams are working to rapidly move our prospects to the drill stage and to advance the geological evaluation of our massive land base.”

The Company’s holdings are in Saskatchewan’s famed “helium fairway,” home to most of Canada’s helium reserves and production; and where helium has been tested and produced in concentrations of over 2% since the 1960’s. The original helium discoveries were made pre-1960 as early explorers for oil and natural gas in Saskatchewan found “inert, non-flammable or non-combustible gas” containing primarily helium and nitrogen.

Helium and nitrogen are both inert, non-combustible gases, often discovered by mistake by oil and gas exploration companies hoping to make very large natural gas discoveries.

Global’s latest land acquisition has increased the Company’s first core area northeast of Swift Current to 285,549 ha (705,607 acres). Large geological structures have been long known to exist in the area and were proposed for helium exploration in 1960. One such structure on Global’s land, the Lawson Structure, shows four-way closure up to 17,000 acres and is a potential structural trap for helium. This feature was drilled in 1944 by Imperial Oil and review of the available well data showed the well recovered “non-combustible gas” and is prospective for helium. Global recently integrated the seismic that was acquired and purchased earlier this year and has identified at least five significant structures (see news release dated October 6, 2021). Global is currently planning a seismic program for the coming winter to confirm a multi-well drilling program to commence in 2022 or earlier.