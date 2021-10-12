checkAd

Nabati Foods Plant-Based Products Now Available at Costco.ca

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL)(FSE:7UW) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that its dairy-free cheesecakes, Nabati Cheeze and plant-based meats are now available online at Costco.ca nationwide. 

“Costco is a recognized leader in the grocery category and is known for its wide assortment of high-quality products,” said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati Foods. “One of the key trends that has taken hold throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is online shopping, and this channel will play a major role in the success of Nabati Foods by bringing these products to a wider online audience of consumers.”

In 2020, Statista reported that Costco was the sixth most valuable brand in the world, with a brand value of $35.1 billion USD. There are over 100 Costco locations across Canada with more than 12 million members, which is roughly ⅓ of the entire population of Canada. 

“This year, we substantially increased our manufacturing capacity and we are ready to scale to meet the growing demand for our products,” Mr. Yehya said.  “We are excited to introduce more people to our products and to be working closely with such a respected grocery brand.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.
Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

