Del Taco Amplifies Delivery Reach through Partnership with REEF

New Growth Venture Enables Leading Mexican Chain to Serve More Fans via Delivery Restaurants

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced a delivery-only partnership with REEF to help expand guest access to the brand. Through REEF’s successful delivery restaurant model, the collaboration will initially kick off this month by expanding Del Taco’s reach to the dense urban Mid City area of Los Angeles, the first of several planned delivery-only locations.

“Our partnership with REEF is an efficient, scalable way to provide even more access and convenience to our loyal Del Taco fan base,” said Del Taco CEO John Cappasola. “We are excited about this opportunity to leverage REEF’s delivery kitchen capability to increase our brand awareness through our rapidly expanding delivery channel.”

The REEF partnership is designed to strategically access more guests where there is strong delivery demand, particularly in high density urban areas. REEF’s delivery restaurants will serve Del Taco’s iconic Mexican cuisine that fans crave, made with high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco and fresh house-made guacamole.

“We are excited to partner with Del Taco to deliver on their mission of expanding brand access,” said Kenneth Rourke, Executive Vice President of Kitchens and Brands at REEF. “The growing delivery restaurant model allows Del Taco to scale its business and reach new customers who are looking for a fast delivery of their favorite brands.”

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

About REEF 

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team that’s over 18,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be. 

