Vitality Biopharma Adopts New Name – Malachite Innovations, Inc.

New Corporate Name Reflects Company’s Expanded Business Strategy, Corporate Restructuring, and Other Corporate Changes

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitality Biopharma, Inc. has changed its name to MALACHITE INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTC Mkts: MLCT) (pronounced “mal-a-kite”) following a corporate restructuring intended to reflect the Company’s expanded business strategy and corporate rebranding. The Company also announced other corporate changes in support of the Company’s new strategic plan to create long-term sustainable value for its shareholders.

Expanded Strategy

Malachite has charted a dual, interconnected strategy to improve the health and wellness of people and our planet through the formation and operation of two new business units, Graphium Biosciences, Inc. and Daedalus Ecosciences, Inc.

Graphium Biosciences, the newly-formed operating subsidiary dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people, will advance our broad portfolio of over 100 novel cannabinoid-glycoside compounds created using our proprietary enzymatic bioprocessing technologies to develop safe and effective novel treatments for chronic and debilitating conditions, with an initial focus on inflammatory bowel disease. Effective September 30, 2021, all of the Company’s drug development operations will be conducted through Graphium Biosciences.

Daedalus Ecosciences, the newly-formed operating subsidiary dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our planet, will seek to identify, invest in and reposition challenging environmental situations with a particular focus on technological innovations and eco-friendly solutions deployed in economically challenged communities. Effective September 30, 2021, all of the Company’s environmental operations will be conducted through Daedalus Ecosciences.

Malachite will serve as the publicly-traded holding company and oversee all strategic, financial and operational aspects of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Graphium Biosciences and Daedalus Ecosciences.

Corporate Rebranding

The Company’s Board of Directors approved this name change in furtherance of our expanded strategy and to mark the rebirth of our Company as we transition to the value creation phase of our strategic plan after successfully executing our multi-year restructuring plan. Our new corporate name is derived from the malachite butterfly whose brilliant green wings and rebirth imagery symbolize powerful transformation, good fortune and future prosperity for those who innovate and change.

