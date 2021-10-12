checkAd

Urbanimmersive to Build the Largest Real Estate 3D Tour Visitors Behavioral Research Dataset Empowering Next Generation of AI 3D Chatbots

Urbanimmersive leverages usages of its flagship patent pending product UiMeet3D avatar to build behavioral research data set for next generation of 3D chatbot machine learning

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) announces Behavioral_UI3D, its research dataset recording system aimed at building the largest real estate 3D tour visitors behavioral database. The Company will make available Behavioral_UI3D to researchers to train embodied agents, such as home AI 3D chatbot assistants.

The Behavioral_UI3D Research Dataset (UI3D) is a system developed by Urbanimmersive R&D team that records every single 3D tour user movement, visits path in homes, in and bounce out locations, user interactions with 3D Hotspots and other visitors, user fields of sight head rotations and reactions to 3D greeting chatbots. Behavioral_UI3D records also basic audience metrics allowing users’ segmentation and whether they have visited other 3D tours. As all UI’s 3D tour rooms of properties for sale are humanly mapped, scaled to life and named, the UI3D Dataset linked all interactions to indoor contextual location, room sizes, number of rooms, navigation complexity and number of floors (levels) and whether large areas of the 3D tours have furniture or not. UI3D can also benefit from the Company’s image recognition AI dataset gathered through millions of photos processed over the years.

« In short, we can precisely replicate each visit of each visitor. We know when they move, where they went in the tour, the path they used, what they saw, how much time they saw it and when they left the 3D tour. More importantly, we know what triggered them to interact with our 3D virtual assistant », said Alexandre Henry-Lebel, CTO of Urbanimmersive. « The ultimate goal is to work with groups of researchers to create AI machine learning that would help predict visitor behaviors based on their profile, points of interest and visit history », added Mr. Henry-Lebel.

UiMeet3D premium launch with 3D virtual assistant
Urbanimmersive also announced the launch of its first 3D virtual assistance greeting bot now available within all UiMeet3D monthly premium subscriptions packages (https://www.urbanimmersive.com/uimeet3d_features) which also include features like bot profile settings, public and private chat, lead generator, alert notifications, avatar pictures, UiBackBadge and more. The 3D virtual assistance can be branded to the agent, looks and acts exactly like other avatars and is capable of greeting visitors, following them in the 3D tour and asking questions to preset selectable answers and forms.

