checkAd

Tom Tailor Builds Ecommerce Experience with Progress That Outearns Brick-and-Mortar by 10%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

With Progress Sitefinity, leading German fashion brand manages content and commerce at once, improving its SEO score

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that the German lifestyle fashion brand Tom Tailor selected the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to supplement its physical brick-and-mortar experience digitally, due to COVID-19. With Progress Sitefinity platform, the brand created engaging multi-region digital experiences for its clients and aligned content and commerce to engage and convert customers online.

Tom Tailor’s Southeastern Europe (SEE) branch has enjoyed great success over the years, exclusively serving customers at local brick-and-mortar stores. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they suddenly needed an ecommerce store to serve regional customers. The platform Tom Tailor had been using to manage its digital presence wasn’t suited for ecommerce, and its team was entirely dependent on the implementing agency in order to make updates.

Tom Tailor chose to work with Vareo, a Slovenia-based marketing technology agency, to catapult its ecommerce journey. Vareo proposed a full-scale migration of the Tom Tailor SEE site to Progress Sitefinity platform which made managing content seamless. In addition, the platform’s tight integration with Ucommerce, a leading .NET commerce engine, added powerful ecommerce capabilities. With this approach, Tom Tailor has managed the entire ecommerce experience from one platform while minimizing IT overhead costs.

“With Sitefinity and Ucommerce, we were able to deliver the online shopping experience that our customers didn’t even know they wanted,” said Aljosa Bajrovic, General Manager, Tom Tailor SEE. “By filling that gap, we’ve also been able to create a new revenue stream that enables us to grow our brand in new markets and reach new audiences.”

Through Vareo, Tom Tailor was able to launch its new online presence within three months. Within the first 10 days of going live, the ecommerce digital experience out earned its top brick-and-mortar location by 10%, without incurring any additional marketing and promotion expenses. By unifying content and commerce delivery on a single platform, Tom Tailor also increased its SEO score by 71%. Due to Sitefinity’s ease of use, the brand’s non-technical marketing team can easily update content without third-party resources which reduced agency retainer expenses by 70%.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tom Tailor Builds Ecommerce Experience with Progress That Outearns Brick-and-Mortar by 10% With Progress Sitefinity, leading German fashion brand manages content and commerce at once, improving its SEO score BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...