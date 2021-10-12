GeneThera Inc. Enters into an exclusive real estate agreement with Cushman & Wakefield related to the ZIDAS project

Tony Milici, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO of GeneThera Inc., stated; “This is the beginning of our global effort to build ZIDAS surveillance system. We have reached a critical point in the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Delta variant has started a new infectious cycle and the need for an effective surveillance has become more critical than ever. The main scope of the surveillance network is to identify asymptomatic carriers as well detect SARS-CoV-2 new variants and new potentially pandemic viruses as they emerge. Several scientists have recognized the possibility that vaccination will increase evolutionary pressure on the COVID-19 virus, which will result in strains more resistant to vaccination. We believe our Smart Test Technology (STT), which is based on our MORAP platform to test both wastewater and human sample, will result in detecting new strains of coronaviruses carrying new mutations. Working with a company such as Cushman & Wakefield will accelerate the development of our network.”

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneThera, Inc. (OTCMKT: GTHR) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to identify land sites and warehouse buildings in the Denver area in connection with the development of GeneThera Zoonotic Disease Alert Shield (ZIDAS) surveillance network. While the Stationary BSL3 laboratory is built, the Company operation will be primarily focused on the assembly of the Mobile Laboratory Units (MLU) as part of the ZIDAS surveillance system network. Cushman & Wakefield’s initial objective is to identify warehouse spaces where the MLU will be assembled and stored. Colorado will be the first site of a network that will span throughout the US and will continue to grow over the next several years; domestically and internationally.

“We are very excited to work with GeneThera to assist in their effort to find the right buildings and locations for their ZIDAS global network,” stated Sid Dixon from Cushman & Wakefield. “Our firm is one of only a few commercial real estate companies that has the capacity to locate these sites to build a network of this size, both domestically and internationally. Cushman & Wakefield has years of experience working with biotechnology companies such as GeneThera and understands how important site selection is to the overall business.”

About GeneThera, Inc.

GeneThera is a biotechnology company developing molecular robotic/AI diagnostics and therapeutics in an effort to control and eradicate zoonotic diseases. GeneThera developed molecular assays for BSE and Mycobacterium Avium Paratuberculosis (MAP). MAP is an infectious organism causing Paratuberculosis in dairy cows that is also linked to Crohn’s Disease in humans. We utilize these technologies to minimize the spread of animal infectious organisms such as SARS-CoV-2 to humans. Management and prevention of zoonotic diseases is crucial to human and animal health on a global scale.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "intends," "believes," and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:



Tony Milici MD, PhD

GeneThera, Inc.

303-506-6743