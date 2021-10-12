Treatment Collaborates with University of Minnesota Medical School to test AI

Dr. Kevin A. Peterson, MD, MPH, FRCS(Ed), FAAFP and Chief Medical Officer of Treatment, says, “By working with the U of M medical students, we have the opportunity to test our AI approach against textbook medical school cases. The students also have the opportunity to challenge their knowledge against the AI engine, furthering their understanding of primary care diagnostic assessments and providing an opportunity to support doctors in making better clinical evaluations in the future.”

The U of M Medical School’s faculty will be rigorously testing Treatment’s AI engine, named MERLIN, and evaluating its ability to improve and assist the healthcare assessments of third-and fourth-year medical students. The testing will assess the MERLIN’s ability to successfully identify the most common diseases based on a patient’s presentation of symptoms.

“So much of primary care can be captured in the top 500 diseases. When we can confidently assess and treat those conditions, the health of the entire population stands to improve. With more rigorous testing, our AI platform improves even more and offers us additional opportunities to use our technology with doctors in real medical clinics and environments,” says Dr. Peterson.

In addition to MERLIN, Cara, Treatment’s much anticipated first product, is a mobile application for health assessment that will leverage the same AI engine tested by the U of M Medical School. Cara is set to launch this year.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help consumers improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver and Minneapolis, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. Cara empowers consumers to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/

