checkAd

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Ample Collaborate on Industry-First Fleet Customer Bundle with Battery Swapping Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

  • ELMS and Ample plan to introduce industry-first bundled offering of commercial electric vehicles and modular battery swapping technology
  • Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) options will give customers opportunity to choose energy solutions that optimize fleet efficiency

TROY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, and Ample, Inc. (“Ample”), an electric mobility company providing modular battery swapping solutions, announced plans to introduce an industry-first bundled offering that would pair the ELMS’ Urban Delivery Class 1 commercial EV with Ample’s modular battery swapping technology. Through the collaboration, the companies expect to provide ELMS customers with the option to subscribe to turnkey energy and mobility solutions.

Fleets deploying ELMS EVs will be able to opt into an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution utilizing Ample’s innovative battery swapping technology. Adopting the EaaS solution would lower the initial vehicle cost and allow customers to pay only for the energy they consume.

ELMS and Ample also announced plans to explore a full Mobility-as-a-Service bundle that would allow customers to forgo vehicle ownership entirely and pay for usage by the mile. Such an offering would include comprehensive services, insurance and energy to allow commercial fleets to minimize unplanned downtime and leverage differentiated economic models that drive their top-line revenue growth. 

ELMS and Ample plan to offer customer test drives and battery swapping demonstrations in San Francisco using the Urban Delivery Class 1 EV in Q4 of this year. Full rollout of the bundled offering is expected to begin as early as Q2 2022.

“By pairing Ample’s and ELMS’ market-leading solutions, customers will now have a choice between full Mobility-as-a-Service or Energy-as-a-Service offerings that allow them to own or operate their vehicle at a significant discount,” said Jonathan Ballon, Chief Strategy Officer, ELMS. “These offerings align with our vision to deliver unique, innovative solutions in hardware and software for our fleet customers.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Ample Collaborate on Industry-First Fleet Customer Bundle with Battery Swapping Solutions ELMS and Ample plan to introduce industry-first bundled offering of commercial electric vehicles and modular battery swapping technologyEnergy-as-a-Service (EaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) options will give customers opportunity to choose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...