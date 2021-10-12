The return of the edge! Motorola’s affordable edge 5G UW is coming to Verizon

motorola edge 5G UW is an easy way to tap into all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-band spectrum. 5G Ultra Wideband lets you take full advantage of the amazing features available on the motorola edge 5G UW, so you can game with low lag, upload your videos and images in seconds 2 , and not worry about whether you can download that movie before you hop on your flight.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your exclusive home for the motorola edge 5G UW — a feature-packed 5G phone at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can get a motorola edge 5G UW on us with select Unlimited plans 1 .

Hello motorola edge 5G UW: The new motorola edge 5G UW offers even more of what you love in a smartphone, with improvements over the original edge in nearly every category. It’s got bigger camera pixels, faster display refresh rates, more powerful processors, faster battery charging and expanded Ready For capabilities. Here are a few of my favorite motorola edge 5G UW features.

Epic camera: motorola edge 5G UW let’s you capture sharper low-light images with an advanced 108 MP main camera featuring Ultra Pixel technology and record ultra-high definition video in 4K. You can fit 4x more of the scene into your frame with the ultra-wide camera, or get up to 5x closer to your subject with Macro Vision. Did I mention that you can record any two cameras at the same time with Dual Capture mode? Well you can, and since both you and your subject are continuously being captured in split screen, you never miss any of the action — or your reaction. This is perfect for live streaming events over 5G Ultra Wideband.

Excellent display: Enjoy your favorite shows and movies on a 6.8" Max Vision display, one of the biggest available on any smartphone. View everything in vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast thanks to HDR10, and watch your favorite streaming movies without any lag thanks to the insanely fast 144 Hz refresh rate.

360 audio experience: motorola edge 5G UW includes Verizon’s ingenious new mobile audio solution, Verizon Adaptive Sound, which produces a brilliant spatial surround experience regardless of what headphone, soundbar or earbud brand you use or what application you're watching or listening to. To experience Verizon Adaptive Sound, simply use your favorite applications to play your music, video or game and it will automatically optimize the content for your listening device.