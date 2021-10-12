checkAd

The return of the edge! Motorola’s affordable edge 5G UW is coming to Verizon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your exclusive home for the motorola edge 5G UW — a feature-packed 5G phone at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can get a motorola edge 5G UW on us with select Unlimited plans1.

motorola edge 5G UW is an easy way to tap into all Verizon’s 5G flavors, including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband using C-band spectrum. 5G Ultra Wideband lets you take full advantage of the amazing features available on the motorola edge 5G UW, so you can game with low lag, upload your videos and images in seconds2, and not worry about whether you can download that movie before you hop on your flight.

Hello motorola edge 5G UW: The new motorola edge 5G UW offers even more of what you love in a smartphone, with improvements over the original edge in nearly every category. It’s got bigger camera pixels, faster display refresh rates, more powerful processors, faster battery charging and expanded Ready For capabilities. Here are a few of my favorite motorola edge 5G UW features.

Epic camera: motorola edge 5G UW let’s you capture sharper low-light images with an advanced 108 MP main camera featuring Ultra Pixel technology and record ultra-high definition video in 4K. You can fit 4x more of the scene into your frame with the ultra-wide camera, or get up to 5x closer to your subject with Macro Vision. Did I mention that you can record any two cameras at the same time with Dual Capture mode? Well you can, and since both you and your subject are continuously being captured in split screen, you never miss any of the action — or your reaction. This is perfect for live streaming events over 5G Ultra Wideband.

Excellent display: Enjoy your favorite shows and movies on a 6.8" Max Vision display, one of the biggest available on any smartphone. View everything in vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast thanks to HDR10, and watch your favorite streaming movies without any lag thanks to the insanely fast 144 Hz refresh rate.

360 audio experience: motorola edge 5G UW includes Verizon’s ingenious new mobile audio solution, Verizon Adaptive Sound, which produces a brilliant spatial surround experience regardless of what headphone, soundbar or earbud brand you use or what application you're watching or listening to. To experience Verizon Adaptive Sound, simply use your favorite applications to play your music, video or game and it will automatically optimize the content for your listening device.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The return of the edge! Motorola’s affordable edge 5G UW is coming to Verizon BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verizon is your exclusive home for the motorola edge 5G UW — a feature-packed 5G phone at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can get a motorola edge 5G UW on us with select Unlimited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...