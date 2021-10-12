Collins Aerospace named Bombardier’s Preferred Service Provider (PSP) for Cockpit and Cabin Connectivity Services

With this new agreement, customers who choose to subscribe to Collins’ ARINCDirect flight deck and cabin connectivity services, can view and manage their connectivity subscriptions through ARINCDirect digital tools, which will be integrated into Bombardier’s digital platform for a seamless, connected aircraft experience. Bombardier customers and operators will also benefit from comprehensive year-round, on-site connectivity support from ARINCDirect representatives at Bombardier’s service facilities.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that it has named Collins Aerospace as its Preferred Service Provider (PSP) for fleetwide connectivity services. Beginning today, Collins Aerospace will power Bombardier customers’ cockpit and cabin connectivity needs, including providing a streamlined customer experience from sign up to training, operations and troubleshooting.

“This new agreement with Collins Aerospace will provide our customers and operators with the cockpit and cabin connectivity solutions they demand and deserve as well as provide impeccable support services for peace of mind,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Having the ARINCDirect support team co-located at our Completion Centre, Customer Response Centre and at our service facilities will ensure customers get immediate assistance with their connectivity needs quickly and efficiently.”

“Through the power of Collins and our ability to bring hardware and services together, we can create value for Bombardier by simplifying how connectivity solutions are integrated and supported for all their customers,” said LeAnn Ridgeway, Vice President and General Manager of Information Management Systems for Collins Aerospace. “Together we can offer operators a seamless experience for both cockpit and cabin services, ultimately leading to a more consistent and standard purchase experience with best in-class global technical support.”

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of over 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered or unregistered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

