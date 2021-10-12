checkAd

BrainsWay Announces Prominent Addition to Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Zafiris Daskalakis, MD, PhD to Bring Extensive Research and Clinical Expertise to Assist in Guiding Growth and Clinical Impact Strategy

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay" or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the addition of Dr. Zafiris “Jeff” Daskalakis to BrainsWay’s scientific advisory board (SAB).

“We are extremely honored that Dr. Daskalakis has agreed to join our world-class scientific advisory board,” said Christopher von Jako, PhD, President and CEO of BrainsWay. “He has been at the forefront of expanding clinical understanding of brain stimulation, and his insight and direction will be critical as BrainsWay looks to navigate this next phase of the company’s growth.”

Dr. Daskalakis, MD, PhD is Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine. Prior to joining UCSD, Dr. Daskalakis was Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and served as both co-director of the Temerty Centre for Therapeutic Brain Intervention and Chief of the General Adult Psychiatry and Health Systems Division at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto. His research is focused on developing a better understanding of neurophysiology of severe psychiatric disorders and the role of brain stimulation in treating these conditions. Dr. Daskalakis has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications and serves on the editorial board of multiple journals.

“I look forward to working closely with both the BrainsWay team and my fellow SAB members to help fully realize the potential of Deep TMS in addressing mental health disorders,” said Dr. Jeff Daskalakis. “BrainsWay has held an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, and I am excited to have this opportunity to provide informed guidance that will ultimately translate into expanded options for patients suffering from these debilitating illnesses.”

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrainsWay Announces Prominent Addition to Scientific Advisory Board Zafiris Daskalakis, MD, PhD to Bring Extensive Research and Clinical Expertise to Assist in Guiding Growth and Clinical Impact StrategyBURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...