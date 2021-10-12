BrainsWay Announces Prominent Addition to Scientific Advisory Board

“We are extremely honored that Dr. Daskalakis has agreed to join our world-class scientific advisory board,” said Christopher von Jako, PhD, President and CEO of BrainsWay. “He has been at the forefront of expanding clinical understanding of brain stimulation, and his insight and direction will be critical as BrainsWay looks to navigate this next phase of the company’s growth.”

Dr. Daskalakis, MD, PhD is Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine. Prior to joining UCSD, Dr. Daskalakis was Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and served as both co-director of the Temerty Centre for Therapeutic Brain Intervention and Chief of the General Adult Psychiatry and Health Systems Division at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto. His research is focused on developing a better understanding of neurophysiology of severe psychiatric disorders and the role of brain stimulation in treating these conditions. Dr. Daskalakis has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications and serves on the editorial board of multiple journals.

“I look forward to working closely with both the BrainsWay team and my fellow SAB members to help fully realize the potential of Deep TMS in addressing mental health disorders,” said Dr. Jeff Daskalakis. “BrainsWay has held an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, and I am excited to have this opportunity to provide informed guidance that will ultimately translate into expanded options for patients suffering from these debilitating illnesses.”

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com .