Gevo and Axens Ink Alliance for Ethanol-to-Jet Technology and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Commercial Project Development

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Axens North America, Inc. (Axens) have entered into an agreement that establishes a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating the commercialization of sustainable ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) projects in the United States. As part of the alliance, Axens brings technologies with over 60 related patents; engineering packages; proprietary catalysts; and certain proprietary equipment required to convert ethanol into jet fuel. Axens would also provide process guarantees for commercial ETJ projects. Gevo expects to develop, own, and operate ETJ plants to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), utilizing its expertise in renewable alcohol production and technologies; Net-Zero business model; project financing expertise; customer relationships, and contracts.



Axens has a long history of developing and commercializing best in class technology to convert olefins, such as ethylene, propylene, and butylene into hydrocarbon fuels and blend stocks such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel:

