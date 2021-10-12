Celsion Corporation Announces Oral Presentation at International Vaccines Congress

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA mediated immunotherapy and next-generation nucleic vaccines, announces that Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief science officer, will be presenting at the International Vaccines Congress being held virtually October 18-20, 2021. Dr. Anwer’s presentation is titled “Immunogenicity of DNA Vaccines based on Multicistronic Vectors and Synthetic DNA Delivery Systems.” The date and time of the presentation will be announced following publication of the conference agenda.

Dr. Anwer will be discussing ongoing proof-of-concept studies in SARS-CoV-2 with the Company’s DNA-based vaccine approach utilizing its PLACCINE platform. PLACCINE, Celsion’s proprietary design for DNA vectors, encompasses molecular elements designed to improve the immune response by targeting multiple antigens of a pathogen or multiple mutants of the same antigen. Dr. Anwer will review the PLACCINE technology and the production of a family of DNA vaccine vectors expressing one or more SARS-CoV-2 surface antigens as a proof-of-concept target, verified vector composition and demonstrated expression of the encoded genes.

“The International Vaccines Congress is an ideal forum to discuss our ongoing work with unique approaches to DNA-based vaccines.We view their acceptance of Dr. Anwer’s abstract as support for our scientific rigor and the promise of our work,” said Michael H. Tardugno, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Celsion. “We previously reported that immunization of Balb-C mice with a plasmid expressing the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 resulted in the production of IgG antibodies with evidence of viral neutralization and cytotoxic T-cell response specific to the antigen. We look forward to reporting this and additional data as we continue to make excellent progress with our PLACCINE platform.”

About the PLACCINE Platform

PLACCINE is Celsion’s proprietary plasmid and DNA delivery technology and the subject of a provisional patent application that covers a broad range of next-generation DNA vaccines. An adaptation of the Company’s TheraPlas technology, PLACCINE is a DNA vaccine technology platform characterized by a single plasmid DNA with multiple coding regions. The plasmid vector is designed to express multiple pathogen antigens along with a potent immune modifier. It is delivered via a synthetic delivery system and has the potential to be easily modified to create vaccines against a multitude of infectious diseases, addressing: