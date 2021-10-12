CarMax is Hiring for 3,700 Positions by End of 2021

RICHMOND, VA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax , Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest buyer and seller of used cars, announced plans to hire for 3,700 positions companywide by the end of year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is looking for candidates seeking to build careers. One of FORTUNE Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, CarMax is looking to fill existing positions and expand its workforce to support company growth and enhance its industry-leading customer experience and ecommerce capabilities.

Candidates can apply now for open positions at careers.carmax.com.

CarMax has more than 27,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, digital innovation centers, corporate locations, and more than 220 stores nationwide.

Positions in high demand include the following:

1,400+ Auto Technicians and Service Operations Associates (including Detailers, Painters and more): Support the company’s continued growth by helping increase production of vehicles. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Automotive technicians find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools.

Auto technicians earn $19 – $53 per hour (varies by location and experience).

(varies by location and experience). Select locations offer sign-on bonuses of up to $7,500 for some positions.

for some positions. Apply for open positions nationwide here.

700+ Customer Service Consultants, Assistants and Managers: Work directly with customers online and over the phone to provide support during their car-buying journey. These roles help customers with online shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their vehicle or receive it through home delivery.

Customer Service Consultants earn $18 - $20 per hour plus a monthly bonus.

plus a monthly bonus. Select locations offer sign-on bonuses of up to $2,000 for some positions and an additional $1,500 bonus for bilingual hires.

for some positions and an additional hires. Positions available in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Raleigh, N.C. and Richmond, Va., with opportunities for some positions to work from home.

Apply for open positions here.

900+ Store Sales and Business Office Associates: Store associates are the face of the company and serve customers in person throughout their car-buying journey. Sales consultants work directly with customers to answer questions and help them find the best vehicle option to fit their needs. Business Office associates guide customers through the administrative process associated with vehicle sales and support the functions of all store departments.