checkAd

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Frank Knuettel II.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we close out our third quarter of the year and the third quarter under my tenure, I want to take this opportunity to personally communicate with you while providing an update on the three initiatives I outlined in my first investor newsletter in January.

As a reminder, the initiatives were as follows:

1 ) Stabilize operations and the balance sheet
   
2 ) Monetize proceeds from asset sales and investments
   
3 ) Build on the existing foundation

Regarding the stabilization of operations and the balance sheet, we have made meaningful and tangible progress. While there remains additional work to be done, much of the heavy lifting has been accomplished. We successfully bought out the Company’s founders, retired all the issued preferred stock and simplified the capitalization table, cut expenses, and improved corporate governance and operating processes. We have come a long way in a short period of time, bringing focus and professionalism to the organization. It remains my personal promise that we will strive to continue providing transparency and regular communications about our progress.

With respect to our second initiative, we successfully monetized our investment in Hydrofarm stock in June. As previously reported, we recognized $40 million in proceeds from the sale of Hydrofarm stock. 

We also expect additional proceeds from the sale of two dispensaries in Las Vegas in early 2020, which we expect to realize in two parts. The buyer of those dispensaries, Mystic Holdings, owes us $4.2 million at the end of December and we have 8.3 million puttable shares wherein we have the right, starting in January 2022, to sell in the public markets or put the shares back to Mystic for no less than $8.3 million.

Of greatest importance to our future is our third initiative, building on our existing foundation. We have deployed much of the proceeds from the sale of the Hydrofarm stock in support of this initiative through the buildout of existing but uncompleted facilities and mergers and acquisitions. Thus far, this has involved the following transactions:

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Frank Knuettel II. Dear Fellow Shareholders, As we …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Twelve Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored at Women of Color STEM Conference
Raymond James Launches “Practice Exchange,” a Robust and Holistic Succession Planning Platform ...
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Weblink Instructions for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...