Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

As we close out our third quarter of the year and the third quarter under my tenure, I want to take this opportunity to personally communicate with you while providing an update on the three initiatives I outlined in my first investor newsletter in January.

As a reminder, the initiatives were as follows:

1 ) Stabilize operations and the balance sheet 2 ) Monetize proceeds from asset sales and investments 3 ) Build on the existing foundation

Regarding the stabilization of operations and the balance sheet, we have made meaningful and tangible progress. While there remains additional work to be done, much of the heavy lifting has been accomplished. We successfully bought out the Company’s founders, retired all the issued preferred stock and simplified the capitalization table, cut expenses, and improved corporate governance and operating processes. We have come a long way in a short period of time, bringing focus and professionalism to the organization. It remains my personal promise that we will strive to continue providing transparency and regular communications about our progress.

With respect to our second initiative, we successfully monetized our investment in Hydrofarm stock in June. As previously reported, we recognized $40 million in proceeds from the sale of Hydrofarm stock.

We also expect additional proceeds from the sale of two dispensaries in Las Vegas in early 2020, which we expect to realize in two parts. The buyer of those dispensaries, Mystic Holdings, owes us $4.2 million at the end of December and we have 8.3 million puttable shares wherein we have the right, starting in January 2022, to sell in the public markets or put the shares back to Mystic for no less than $8.3 million.

Of greatest importance to our future is our third initiative, building on our existing foundation. We have deployed much of the proceeds from the sale of the Hydrofarm stock in support of this initiative through the buildout of existing but uncompleted facilities and mergers and acquisitions. Thus far, this has involved the following transactions: