LG's New Solar Panel with Gap-Free Technology Delivers Power, Durability

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / LG Business Solutions USA has launched the new LG NeON® H+ Black solar panel, the first module to employ the company's gap-free technology for impressive energy efficiency. LG's innovative half-cut cells employ new wiring technology to increase resistance to external impact and thermal stress compared to a full cell module, while the elimination of gaps between cells results in a sleek, uniform design.

"With our new NeON H+ Black solar panel, homeowners now have an option that provides the LG standard of high efficiency and powerful energy output in a beautifully designed and built module with a uniform appearance," said Brian Lynch, director of solar business development at LG Electronics USA. "Backed by LG's 25-year limited product and performance warranty, this module gives confidence about exceptional performance and durability, while reducing a home's energy footprint."

LG NeON H+ Black solar panel is designed to generate an output of 405W from its 132 half-cut cells and can help meet a household's power needs even in low-light conditions. Compared to other gapless solar panels on the market, NeON H+ Black is differentiated by the durability and efficiency offered by LG's unique N-type half-cut cells.

Foto: Accesswire

LG NeON H+ Black solar panel

With an exceptional temperature coefficient of -0.33 percent per degree Celsius, the N-type half-cut cells are less adversely affected by hot temperatures than other gapless solar panels on the market.

Performance is further boosted by the gap-free design which reduces the distance energy must travel by eliminating the empty space between cells. NeON H+ Black is designed with cells that overlap by 0.5 millimeters, eliminating the gap altogether which allows more cells to fit in the same amount of space. This innovation can also help protect the wiring connecting the cells from impact.

LG NeON H+ Black panels come with a 25-year limited warranty for a performance level of 90.6 percent of initial performance even up to 25 years of continuous use. As an added benefit, the updated design gives the module a sleek, seamless and stylish appearance on any structure, complementing most popular roofing materials well.

About LG Business Solutions USA

LG Electronics USA is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production is located in Huntsville, Ala. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.

