American Power Group Announces $1.4 Million S4000 Stationary Dual Fuel Order

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that it has received a $1.4 million follow on order from its lead dealer/installer, Comanche Gas Solutions, LLC ("Comanche"). The order is anticipated to ship during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. APG has an additional $2.5 million of outstanding customer quotes spread among several of their stationary dealer/installers, including Comanche.

Foto: Accesswire

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "Comanche has been a great partner and our most prolific stationary dealer/installer for the fracking market. Over the past two years, Comanche has installed 150+ of our S4000 dual fuel systems in the Permian, Haynesville, and Marcellus shale regions of the United States. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint within the fracking market along-side Comanche".

Greg Brown, Comanche's CEO stated, "Comanche is very pleased to include American Power Group conversion kits to our expanding portfolio of environmental initiatives. Paired with Comanche's natural gas distribution and diesel displacement services, dual fuel conversion kits provide operators with the right offering to realize immediate results for their complex operations. We believe the next step in our evolution is to bring APG's technology into the drilling market."

Mr. Coppa added, "During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, APG completed its first dual fuel conversion utilizing captured flare-stack methane which would have otherwise gone to atmosphere. This sequestration of available wellsite waste-stream-energy delivers both economic and sustainable benefits in reducing diesel-related criteria pollutants and carbon green-house-gas emissions providing tangible and measurable results for companies with Environmental, Safety and Governance ("ESG") goals. The economic and ESG emission benefits of utilizing APG's S4000 dual fuel solution has created a noticeable increase in demand from a much wider base of oil and gas services providers who are now being required to convert their service equipment to dual fuel if they want to maintain market share. APG has the broadest EPA compliant engine coverage of CAT, Cummins, and MTU Tier II and Tier IV diesel engines of anyone in the industry."