checkAd

American Power Group Announces $1.4 Million S4000 Stationary Dual Fuel Order

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Over 200 Diesel Frack Engines/Pumps Converted To APG's Dual Fuel Over The Past 24 MonthsALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that it has received a $1.4 million follow …

Over 200 Diesel Frack Engines/Pumps Converted To APG's Dual Fuel Over The Past 24 Months

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that it has received a $1.4 million follow on order from its lead dealer/installer, Comanche Gas Solutions, LLC ("Comanche"). The order is anticipated to ship during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. APG has an additional $2.5 million of outstanding customer quotes spread among several of their stationary dealer/installers, including Comanche.

Foto: Accesswire

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "Comanche has been a great partner and our most prolific stationary dealer/installer for the fracking market. Over the past two years, Comanche has installed 150+ of our S4000 dual fuel systems in the Permian, Haynesville, and Marcellus shale regions of the United States. We look forward to continuing to grow our footprint within the fracking market along-side Comanche".

Greg Brown, Comanche's CEO stated, "Comanche is very pleased to include American Power Group conversion kits to our expanding portfolio of environmental initiatives. Paired with Comanche's natural gas distribution and diesel displacement services, dual fuel conversion kits provide operators with the right offering to realize immediate results for their complex operations. We believe the next step in our evolution is to bring APG's technology into the drilling market."

Mr. Coppa added, "During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, APG completed its first dual fuel conversion utilizing captured flare-stack methane which would have otherwise gone to atmosphere. This sequestration of available wellsite waste-stream-energy delivers both economic and sustainable benefits in reducing diesel-related criteria pollutants and carbon green-house-gas emissions providing tangible and measurable results for companies with Environmental, Safety and Governance ("ESG") goals. The economic and ESG emission benefits of utilizing APG's S4000 dual fuel solution has created a noticeable increase in demand from a much wider base of oil and gas services providers who are now being required to convert their service equipment to dual fuel if they want to maintain market share. APG has the broadest EPA compliant engine coverage of CAT, Cummins, and MTU Tier II and Tier IV diesel engines of anyone in the industry."

Seite 1 von 3
American Power Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Power Group Announces $1.4 Million S4000 Stationary Dual Fuel Order Over 200 Diesel Frack Engines/Pumps Converted To APG's Dual Fuel Over The Past 24 MonthsALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that it has received a $1.4 million follow …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for September 2021
Openly Expands Midwest Reach, Brings its Homeowners Insurance to Kansas
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...