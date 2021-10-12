WidePoint Secures More than $16.8 Million in Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services Contracts During the Third Quarter of 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital …

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) , the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that itwas awarded more than $16.8 million in contract awards during the third quarter of 2021.

IdM credentials for a District of Columbia government branch

IdM credentials for a major public research university

MMS for a major airline

TLM for a global automotive manufacturer

TLM for a Fortune 500 insurance provider

Expansion of WidePoint's DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract occurred with additional funding awarded by numerous components' existing Task Orders, which included:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Headquarters

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

The U.S. Coast Guard

The Federal Protective Service

Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCSIS) also transitioned to the DHS CWMS 2.0 contract vehicle during the quarter. This Task Order has option years running through 2026.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint saw 42 contractual actions in the third quarter of 2021 including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods for our TM2 Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solutions. The quarter also reinforced that enterprises, government and commercial, are recognizing that WidePoint's IdM solutions deliver the enhanced security necessary to thwart data breaches and ransomware attacks. All in all, we are excited by how DHS components are adopting the CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract and how it expands our ability to support these organizations, including our managed services solutions from WidePoint's new subsidiary, IT Authorities."

