Diamcor Announces Initial Delivery of Rough Diamonds Following Completion of Phase One Upgrades

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI), (OTCQB:DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today the delivery of 2,521.17 carats of rough diamonds for the Company's first tender and sale of its current quarter ending December 31, 2021. The total carats delivered for this initial tender are in line with Company expectations, and the first since the Company's recent completion of the phase one upgrade objectives at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). Further refinements, as well as efforts on a larger phase two upgrade, will continue throughout the quarter. The Company remains confident the full potential of these upgrades will be realized and operating costs on a per ton basis will continue to improve due to reductions in plant consumables and increases in operational efficiencies at the Project. The Company expects to complete two additional tenders prior to the end of the current quarter and provide updates on the results in due course over the coming weeks.

The Company also announces that it will be participating in the LD Micro Main Event conference from October 12 - 14th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, CA. The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most influential people, analysts, and investors in the small-cap world. Diamcor President and CEO, Dean Taylor, will be presenting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, and hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested parties not attending the conference in person can visit the LD Micro website at ldmicro.com to register and listen to company presentations virtually.

"We look forward to the return of the live, in person LD Micro Main Event Conference after a two year delay associated with COVID-19", stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. "The timing of this event provides us with a perfect opportunity to meet with various Company stakeholders and industry participants and discuss the growth objectives underway, our efforts to increase processing volumes, recoveries, and revenues, as well as our plans for exploration efforts on the larger areas of the Project in 2022".

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, the OTCQB International under the symbol DMIFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol DC3A. The Company has a well-established operation in South Africa with a proven history of supplying rough diamonds to the world market. Diamcor has established a long-term strategic alliance with world famous luxury retailer Tiffany & Co. and is now in the final stages of developing the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project co-located with De Beer's flagship Venetia mine.