Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least 15 hotels in metropolises right across the world / Zeitgeist, Design and Service Excellence (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group are joining

forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand, an innovative

hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Steigenberger Porsche Design

Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest

level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design

philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will

be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a

representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years.



Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable. The

first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global

metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai.





Design and quality are the top priority"Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels creates a brand which marries the designphilosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design brand with the hospitalityand service quality of a Steigenberger hotel," said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO ofSteigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality. "Our joint goal is to establish anew hotel product for a global target group which seeks uniqueness and which hasthe highest aspirations regarding quality.""Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will boast an unusual and exceptionalspatial and lighting concept," stated Dr. Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche DesignGroup. "Innovative rooms and suites will feature a singular design and interiorwhich captures the spirit of the environment. Travellers in search ofextraordinary experiences will be able to find Steigenberger Porsche DesignHotels at some of the world's most breath-taking locations."The hotels will offer at least 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses. They will alsohave a remarkable restaurant and bar concept, exclusive Meet&Greet Cubes, and ahealth and beauty facility and gym extending over a minimum area of 1,000 squaremetres.Deutsche Hospitality already maintains a presence in the Luxury, Upscale,Midscale and Economy Segments via the existing brands. "We have set ourselvesthe objective of achieving significant worldwide growth by 2027," Mr. Bernhardtcontinued. "For us, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels constitutes an importantstep towards appealing to an attractive target group in the long term andtowards meeting growing requirements for individuality, exclusivity, design andan inimitable hotel experience."The development of Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is enabling PorscheDesign to transfer its brand philosophy to exterior and interior architecture.This will allow design expertise to be made accessible to a broad section of thepublic via the vehicle of outstanding hotel projects. Jan Becker: "The brandperception factor is becoming increasingly important for customers. In hotels weconvey the brand experience in a unique way, and this makes it possible tointroduce additional differentiation to the market."Current press information is available in our press portal(https://www.deutschehospitality.com/presse) .In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche came up with the 911, one of themost significant design objects in contemporary history. He went on to found theexclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972 in pursuit of a vision totransport the company's principles and the Porsche myth beyond the confines ofthe car. His philosophy and design language live on in all Porsche Designproducts right down to the present day. Albert Steigenberger opened theEuropäischer Hof in Baden-Baden in 1930, a hotel which was to go on to becomethe founding myth of Steigenberger Hotels AG. 160 hotels now operate under theSteigenberger name across three continents. Deutsche Hospitality has formed partof the Huazhu Group since 2020. Huazhu is one of the largest hotel groups in theworld. The company's portfolio encompasses more than 7,000 hotels, and its HRewards Bonus Programme currently boasts more than 174 million members.Contact:Deutsche Hospitality | Lyoner Straße 25 | 60528 Frankfurt am MainSven Hirschler | Tel: +49 69 66564-422E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.comPorsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbh & Co. KG| Grönerstraße 5| 71636LudwigsburgAngélique Kreichgauer| Tel: +49 152 3 911 6242E-mail: angelique.kreichgauer@porsche-design.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122015/5044327OTS: Deutsche Hospitality