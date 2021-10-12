Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least 15 hotels in metropolises right across the world / Zeitgeist, Design and Service Excellence (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.10.2021, 15:10 | 22 | 0 |
Munich (ots) - Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group are joining
forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand, an innovative
hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Steigenberger Porsche Design
Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest
level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design
philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will
be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a
representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years.
Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable. The
first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global
metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai.
forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand, an innovative
hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Steigenberger Porsche Design
Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest
level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design
philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will
be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a
representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years.
Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable. The
first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global
metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai.
Design and quality are the top priority
"Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels creates a brand which marries the design
philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design brand with the hospitality
and service quality of a Steigenberger hotel," said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of
Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality. "Our joint goal is to establish a
new hotel product for a global target group which seeks uniqueness and which has
the highest aspirations regarding quality."
"Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will boast an unusual and exceptional
spatial and lighting concept," stated Dr. Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design
Group. "Innovative rooms and suites will feature a singular design and interior
which captures the spirit of the environment. Travellers in search of
extraordinary experiences will be able to find Steigenberger Porsche Design
Hotels at some of the world's most breath-taking locations."
The hotels will offer at least 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses. They will also
have a remarkable restaurant and bar concept, exclusive Meet&Greet Cubes, and a
health and beauty facility and gym extending over a minimum area of 1,000 square
metres.
Deutsche Hospitality already maintains a presence in the Luxury, Upscale,
Midscale and Economy Segments via the existing brands. "We have set ourselves
the objective of achieving significant worldwide growth by 2027," Mr. Bernhardt
continued. "For us, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels constitutes an important
step towards appealing to an attractive target group in the long term and
towards meeting growing requirements for individuality, exclusivity, design and
an inimitable hotel experience."
The development of Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is enabling Porsche
Design to transfer its brand philosophy to exterior and interior architecture.
This will allow design expertise to be made accessible to a broad section of the
public via the vehicle of outstanding hotel projects. Jan Becker: "The brand
perception factor is becoming increasingly important for customers. In hotels we
convey the brand experience in a unique way, and this makes it possible to
introduce additional differentiation to the market."
Current press information is available in our press portal
(https://www.deutschehospitality.com/presse) .
In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche came up with the 911, one of the
most significant design objects in contemporary history. He went on to found the
exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972 in pursuit of a vision to
transport the company's principles and the Porsche myth beyond the confines of
the car. His philosophy and design language live on in all Porsche Design
products right down to the present day. Albert Steigenberger opened the
Europäischer Hof in Baden-Baden in 1930, a hotel which was to go on to become
the founding myth of Steigenberger Hotels AG. 160 hotels now operate under the
Steigenberger name across three continents. Deutsche Hospitality has formed part
of the Huazhu Group since 2020. Huazhu is one of the largest hotel groups in the
world. The company's portfolio encompasses more than 7,000 hotels, and its H
Rewards Bonus Programme currently boasts more than 174 million members.
Contact:
Deutsche Hospitality | Lyoner Straße 25 | 60528 Frankfurt am Main
Sven Hirschler | Tel: +49 69 66564-422
E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.com
Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbh & Co. KG| Grönerstraße 5| 71636
Ludwigsburg
Angélique Kreichgauer| Tel: +49 152 3 911 6242
E-mail: angelique.kreichgauer@porsche-design.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122015/5044327
OTS: Deutsche Hospitality
"Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels creates a brand which marries the design
philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design brand with the hospitality
and service quality of a Steigenberger hotel," said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of
Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality. "Our joint goal is to establish a
new hotel product for a global target group which seeks uniqueness and which has
the highest aspirations regarding quality."
"Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will boast an unusual and exceptional
spatial and lighting concept," stated Dr. Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design
Group. "Innovative rooms and suites will feature a singular design and interior
which captures the spirit of the environment. Travellers in search of
extraordinary experiences will be able to find Steigenberger Porsche Design
Hotels at some of the world's most breath-taking locations."
The hotels will offer at least 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses. They will also
have a remarkable restaurant and bar concept, exclusive Meet&Greet Cubes, and a
health and beauty facility and gym extending over a minimum area of 1,000 square
metres.
Deutsche Hospitality already maintains a presence in the Luxury, Upscale,
Midscale and Economy Segments via the existing brands. "We have set ourselves
the objective of achieving significant worldwide growth by 2027," Mr. Bernhardt
continued. "For us, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels constitutes an important
step towards appealing to an attractive target group in the long term and
towards meeting growing requirements for individuality, exclusivity, design and
an inimitable hotel experience."
The development of Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is enabling Porsche
Design to transfer its brand philosophy to exterior and interior architecture.
This will allow design expertise to be made accessible to a broad section of the
public via the vehicle of outstanding hotel projects. Jan Becker: "The brand
perception factor is becoming increasingly important for customers. In hotels we
convey the brand experience in a unique way, and this makes it possible to
introduce additional differentiation to the market."
Current press information is available in our press portal
(https://www.deutschehospitality.com/presse) .
In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche came up with the 911, one of the
most significant design objects in contemporary history. He went on to found the
exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972 in pursuit of a vision to
transport the company's principles and the Porsche myth beyond the confines of
the car. His philosophy and design language live on in all Porsche Design
products right down to the present day. Albert Steigenberger opened the
Europäischer Hof in Baden-Baden in 1930, a hotel which was to go on to become
the founding myth of Steigenberger Hotels AG. 160 hotels now operate under the
Steigenberger name across three continents. Deutsche Hospitality has formed part
of the Huazhu Group since 2020. Huazhu is one of the largest hotel groups in the
world. The company's portfolio encompasses more than 7,000 hotels, and its H
Rewards Bonus Programme currently boasts more than 174 million members.
Contact:
Deutsche Hospitality | Lyoner Straße 25 | 60528 Frankfurt am Main
Sven Hirschler | Tel: +49 69 66564-422
E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.com
Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbh & Co. KG| Grönerstraße 5| 71636
Ludwigsburg
Angélique Kreichgauer| Tel: +49 152 3 911 6242
E-mail: angelique.kreichgauer@porsche-design.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122015/5044327
OTS: Deutsche Hospitality
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0