Corporate Visions Launches Dedicated Skills Training Programs for Customer Success Professionals

Company will provide training for advanced skills in change management, executive engagement, and commercial conversations.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most training for customer success professionals has focused on foundational skills for helping customers adopt and use a company's products. This training is often provided by a technology vendor, or an individual based on their CS experience. In the absence of a dedicated alternative, some companies have been forcing their customer success teams to go through their "sales process" training.

Corporate Visions (PRNewsFoto/Corporate Visions, Inc.)

As the customer success profession matures, so does its training needs. That's why Corporate Visions, the world leader in science-backed skills training for marketing and sales, is launching a dedicated portfolio of skills training programs for customer success professionals:

  • Create Success – designed to improve change management, partnership planning, and overall communication skills for successfully transitioning a customer from the closing to onboarding while maximizing usage and adoption.
  • Elevate Success – focused on taking the executive buyer's perspective to keep client executives engaged throughout the life of the contract, including the economic justification and ROI needed to continue the relationship.
  • Expand Success – aimed at improving the commercial skills of customer success managers to engage with clients and sellers in business reviews and at critical commercial moments—renewal, service recovery, upsell, and cross-sell conversations.

"The customer success profession has exploded in the last five years. However, purpose-built skills training has lagged," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions. "We are the only enterprise skills training company that has done the research and applied behavioral science-backed concepts needed to elevate the commercial engagement skills of customer success."

Corporate Visions' research in customer success, retention, and expansion can also be found in their Amazon best-selling book, The Expansion Sale, published by McGraw-Hill.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of science-backed sales, marketing, and customer success training and consulting services. Global B2B companies work with Corporate Visions to articulate value and promote growth in three ways:

Make Value Situational by distinguishing your commercial programs between customer acquisition, retention, and expansion.

Make Value Specific by creating and delivering customer conversations that communicate concrete value, change behavior, and motivate buying decisions.

Make Value Systematic by equipping your commercial engine to deliver consistent and persistent touches across the entire Customer Deciding Journey.

Contact: Leslie Talbot, SVP Strategic Marketing, ltalbot@corporatevisions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/332752/Corporate_Visions_Inc__Logo.jpg




