Spok Partners With Physicians Ambulance to Improve Transportation Service Outcomes With Spok Go

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, announced its partnership with Physicians Ambulance Service, Inc. The ambulance service, one of the largest private ambulance companies in Northern Ohio, chose Spok Go to help improve key communication challenges.

“Time, communication and movement are critical to us,” said Jason Hess, president at Physicians Ambulance. “We are in a world where resources and care teams are challenged, so our biggest goal with Spok is to be as efficient as possible. I believe Spok Go will be key in our solution to those challenges.”

The Ohio-based, family-owned ambulance service’s goal is to create smoother, real-time, secure communication between their staff and providers at the hospitals they serve.

“These hospital systems are big, and for us the geography we cover is vast, spanning 14 counties. That leaves room for communication errors,” said Hess. “Spok Go will help us make sure that we are getting the necessary information earlier and shave off time from our critical transports.”

Physicians Ambulance is the first transportation service to use the cloud-native Spok Go platform. Spok Go offers a new, efficient means of communication between ambulance staff and hospitals during critical patient transports.

“We look forward to seeing how Physicians Ambulance’s implementation of Spok Go will continue to transform and resolve their communication challenges,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are honored to work with an organization that recognizes the importance of collaborative communication across all healthcare entities, expanding beyond hospital walls.”

Learn more about all the innovative solutions that Spok has to offer at www.spok.com.

About Physicians Ambulance Service, Inc.

Physicians Ambulance is a privately owned, family owned and operated Ohio Corporation, providing Emergency Medical Services, Skilled Patient Transport, Specialty Care, and Scene Standby & First Aid (Event Medicine) for 250+ healthcare and professional partners, spanning across 14 Ohio counties.

Offering Critical Care, Specialty Care Transport (ALS-II), Advanced Life Support, and Basic Life Support, along with several ancillary services, Physicians Ambulance continues to raise the bar, challenge the status quo, and push the next wave of development in pre-hospital care.

When a Physicians Ambulance Paramedic, Emergency Medical Technician, or Caregiver shows up for your loved one, you can expect a high level of clinical knowledge and skill, compassion and the reassuring comfort that your loved one is in good hands.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

Wertpapier


