agilon health Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss the results.

In conjunction with the release of third quarter financial results, agilon health will provide a preliminary membership outlook for 2022, including growth expectations for Medicare Advantage members and attributed Direct Contracting beneficiaries.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 for U.S. participants and + 1 (929) 526-1599 for international participants, and referencing participant code 122631, or visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health
 agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Linked In and YouTube.

