Digi International to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2021 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 10th, 2021

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year-end 2021 on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, www.digi.com. Digi also invites those interested in hearing management’s discussion of its quarter to join the call by dialing (855) 638-5675 and entering conference ID 8825628. International participants may access the call by dialing (262) 912-4765 and entering conference ID 8825628.