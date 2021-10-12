checkAd

Business Warrior Announces Selection of Auditing Firm

Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced the selection of Weinberg and Company as the Company’s independent auditing firm, beginning the process to become fully reporting.

Business Warrior announces auditing firm selection beginning the process of become fully reporting. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By becoming subject to periodic filing requirements of the Securities Act of 1934, Business Warrior is advancing its plan to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market in support of its broader growth strategy.

Weinberg and Company will complete a two-year audit of Business Warrior for the fiscal years ending August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020. Business Warrior anticipates that the audit will be completed by November 30, 2021.

“After an extensive search of auditing firms, we are excited to be working with Weinberg and Company,” said Rhett Doolittle, Chairman and CEO of Business Warrior. “They have the in-depth knowledge and technical experience of a big four firm, which is exactly what we need at this stage of the company.”

Along with achieving impressive financial and corporate milestones, Business Warrior has spent months preparing for its “next generation” of products and solutions to expand its offerings to small business owners. The company has invested in bolstering their product organization along with infrastructure to provide their subscribers with a world class experience.

“The focus of our leadership team has shifted to building up the infrastructure and the scalability of our product,” explained Doolittle. “Selecting an auditing firm as we head toward becoming a fully reporting company marks yet another critical step in our journey and one that will help support the launch of new products.”

About Weinberg and Company

Weinberg & Company is a leading international full service CPA firm serving clients throughout the United States, Canada and the Pacific Rim. Weinberg & Company’s major practice groups include: Assurance & Audit, Tax & Accounting, Private Client Services, Business Management, and Consulting. For more information, please visit https://weinbergla.com/.

