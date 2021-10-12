MetLife Recognized as One of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces

“MetLife recognizes the tremendous mental and financial commitments that parents make during and after an adoption,” said MetLife Vice President of Global Health, Welfare and Retirement Benefits Tom Ferraro. “We are proud to offer our families much-needed adoption benefits, which help alleviate some of the pressures that come along with this monumental process.”

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 14th year in a row, it has earned a spot on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s annual list of America’s Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. MetLife has been recognized for its employee adoption benefits, parental leave policies, and flexible work culture.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey U.S. employers and rank the top 100 based on three adoption policy criteria: financial reimbursement, paid leave, and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits.

In addition to reimbursing eligible adoption expenses, MetLife provides adoptive parents with the same benefits provided to all working families at the company, including:

Flexible work arrangements, such as compressed work weeks, part-time work week, job-sharing, flextime, virtual work, and telecommuting.

Back-up childcare for up to 15 days per child per year when regular care is unavailable, along with up to 10 percent in full-time childcare discounts.

Counseling, concierge services, research and referrals, employee discounts, seminars, and self-assessments.

A wellness program that provides resources and support in the areas of coping, balance, body, relationships, finances, and resilience.

A collection of back-to-school resources for parents and caregivers to use as they work through the start of the new academic year.

