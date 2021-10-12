checkAd

Vaxil Announces Progress on Research and Development Activities

12.10.2021, 15:07  |  20   |   |   

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company provides an update on research on the utilization of P-Esbp polymer as a novel anti-cancer drug.

As recently reported, Vaxil is making progress in the licensed drug delivery polymer that targets, with high affinity, E-selectin (P-Esbp), which was invented by Prof. Ayelet David, Head of the Drug Targeting and Nanomedicine Laboratory, Department of Clinical Biochemistry and Pharmacology from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. E-selectin is an important component in inflammation, metastasis, and tumor growth processes, and Prof. Ayelet David’s previous work demonstrated therapeutic efficacy of P-Esbp conjugated with the anti-cancer drug doxorubicin (P-Esbp-DOX) in prolonging the survival of tumor-bearing mice with both primary (Lewis lung carcinoma) and metastatic tumors (melanoma lung metastasis model).

In order to further explore and establish the potential of P-Esbp-DOX for treating metastic cancer, an in-vivo experiment was designed aimed at evaluating the therapeutic efficacy of P-Esbp-DOX in a mouse model of aggressive liver metastasis of colorectal tumors. To this end, P-Esbp was successfully conjugated with DOX, and the maximum tolerated dose of P-Esbp-DOX was determined in the suitable mouse strain. Preliminary results of this experiment demonstrates at day 45, 70% of animals (5/7) treated with a single dose of P-Esbp-DOX-FITC at day 4 post tumor implantation remain alive and 40% (3/7) appear tumor free. This is compared to 1/6 and 0/6 animals alive in the alternate treatment and control arms.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d473cdd-5542-4a4e ... 

Vaxil is completing the final report including in vivo imaging in the coming month and will share the data when complete.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The Company aims to continue to develop ImMucin, a COVID-19 and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

