urban-gro, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 9, 2021

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on November 09, 2021.



urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.