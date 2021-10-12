PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Shea Butter Market by Type (Raw & Unrefined and Refined & Ultra-Refined) and Application (Food and Cosmetics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". According to the report, the global shea butter industry generated $655.2 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in consumer demand for plant-based ingredients in the cosmetic industry, rise in online sales in remote areas, and increase in demand for shea butter in the cosmetic and food industries drive the growth of the global shea butter market. However, limited availability of the product in developed regions and availability of healthier substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, extensive use of shea butter in various industry verticals, rise in vegan population, and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global shea butter market.

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain across the world, which in turn, led to difficulties for key players and vendors during supply of goods.

Trade restrictions imposed by several countries across the globe to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 significantly affected global logistics and transportation, thereby impacting the shea butter market negatively.

The raw & unrefined segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the raw & unrefined segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global shea butter market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to multiple benefits associated with unrefined or cold pressed oils. However, refined & ultra-refined segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is because of its usage in the skin care market, as it is said to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles as well as aids in softening the skin and lightning the complexion.