The Alkaline Water Company Announces Preliminary Results Q2 Fiscal Year 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 15:15  |  25   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and the Clean Beverage company, today announced that it anticipates topline revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 to be approximately $15 million. This would be the best quarter on record and represent year-over-year growth approaching almost 50%. The Company reiterates full fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance of $62 million. The Company will officially report its full second quarter for fiscal year 2022 results in November.

“We anticipate the second quarter sales of fiscal 2022 will be a record and will represent our 34th straight comparable quarter of record growth,” stated Ricky Wright, President & CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “It is now clear to us that our ability to increase production capacity through new co-packers and raw material manufacturers is creating new business opportunities. Just like last year, we are meeting demand when others cannot. This year, we have seen tremendous growth of our single-serve Alkaline88 SKUs. Recent wins like Sam’s Club, Giant Food, new SKUs at CVS, United Pacific convenience stores, and adding nine of the largest airports in the country have positioned us to continue significant growth. Another measure of growth is quarterly purchase orders which have steadily increased this year and set a new record in Q2 fiscal 2022. The momentum seems to be continuing in the current quarter.”

“We are looking forward to launching our omni-channel advertising campaign featuring one of the most respected and well-liked brand ambassadors in the world, Shaquille O’Neal. Based on preliminary interest from buyers, we believe the 2-liter Shaq Paq will be one of the most successful launches in the company’s history,” continued Ricky Wright. “As stated in our first quarter call, to meet guidance this year we need to outpace the last three quarters of fiscal 2021 by over 46%. Based on our continued organic growth and new initiatives including Hospitality, e-Commerce, Convenience Store, Functional CBD Water, and Club/Specialty Retailers/and Big Box we reiterate our guidance of $62 Million for fiscal year 2022.”

