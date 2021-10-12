checkAd

Halloween Is Back and Disguise Brings a Hot New Line of Costumes to Retail

Disguise, Inc., the Halloween costume division of leading toy manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), is thrilled to kick off Halloween 2021 with the launch of a brand new line of costumes and accessories from the world’s hottest toy and entertainment properties. Disguise costumes are available online and in stores now!

Disguise Costume Line Up (Photo: Business Wire)

With a new Universal portfolio launching this year, Disguise is releasing a massive new collection of costumes to support the ever-popular Illumination’s Minions and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World franchises, as well as horror favorites Chucky and Halloween II. Disguise’s new range also features 2021 movie releases Spirit Untamed and Boss Baby 2 as well as nostalgic favorites like Waldo from Where’s Waldo? or Dwight, Jim or a Dunder Mifflin Warehouse employee from The Office.

Gaming costumes are rivaling superheroes in popularity for Halloween with Nintendo, Minecraft and Pokémon showing tremendous growth with fans of all ages with a variety of great characters that bode well for family and group costumes. Adding to the mix this year are new introductions with Animal Crossing and Kirby. Disguise also continues to see strong support in stores for Halo and Apex Legends.

Trunk-or-Treating has seen a rise in popularity as a safe way for kids to trick-or-treat with groups like schools and churches. Disguise is offering an easy and affordable kit featuring your favorite brands – Paw Patrol: The Movie, PJ Masks, Transformers, Trolls and Sesame Street.

Adding to the collection of our popular evergreen Transformers costumes, we now have a converting Optimus Prime costume to follow up on the success of the Transformers Bumblebee Converting costume that launched in 2019. Disguise also brings new styles for the latest Power Rangers Dino Fury line, as well as costumes to support new movie releases for Snake Eyes and The My Little Pony Movie.

For our Pre-School line, we have added new Hasbro brands Peppa Pig and Ricky Zoom. As always, PJ Masks is a family favorite with costumes available for kids and adults. Disguise also offers costumes for Blippi, Paw Patrol: The Movie and Bluey.

With everyone now celebrating Halloween in some capacity across the world, Disguise is looking forward to this year’s successful and exciting season. All costumes are available online and at retail now.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

