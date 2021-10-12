KPMG and ServiceNow Expand Alliance to Help Customers Accelerate ESG Impact and Modernize Risk and Resilience
Today, KPMG and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announced an expansion to their alliance relationship to deliver environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused solutions and services that extend KPMG offerings and help companies revolutionize risk management, resilience processes, and operations.
KPMG is ServiceNow’s lead launch and design partner for their new integrated ESG solution and will also work with ServiceNow to help companies provide visibility and transparency across ESG programs and initiatives and help strategize, manage, govern, and report on these efforts on a single platform. The two organizations are committed to helping business leaders drive an overall growth strategy that is aligned with their digital acceleration plans and ESG initiatives while earning and deserving their stakeholder trust through key capabilities and a portfolio of solutions.
ServiceNow and KPMG have committed to jointly deliver solutions and services that help unlock ESG value and impact by helping businesses take a more proactive approach to ESG. These solutions can help companies activate ESG strategies, programs, and initiatives – from enhancing diversity and inclusion and reducing carbon emissions to enabling business continuity management – across the enterprise, fulfilling increasing expectations from customers, regulators, and investors to achieve our collective ambitions of building a more sustainable, equitable, and ethical world.
This alliance expansion of solutions and services brings together KPMG professionals’ deep experience and market-leading industry insights with ServiceNow’s leading digital workflow platform. The newly announced ServiceNow solution integrates ServiceNow ESG Management and Reporting with the ServiceNow Project and Portfolio management and Integrated Risk Management solution to help customers strategize, manage, govern, and report on their ESG efforts. KPMG firms will build on this solution and additionally weave in ServiceNow Security Operations and ServiceNow Vendor Risk Management solutions to create a set of ESG, risk and compliance, internal audit, operational resilience, and cyber security solutions that allow customers to build and sustain trust with their stakeholders.
