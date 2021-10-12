KPMG and ServiceNow Expand Alliance to Help Customers Accelerate ESG Impact and Modernize Risk and Resilience

Today, KPMG and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) announced an expansion to their alliance relationship to deliver environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused solutions and services that extend KPMG offerings and help companies revolutionize risk management, resilience processes, and operations.

KPMG is ServiceNow’s lead launch and design partner for their new integrated ESG solution and will also work with ServiceNow to help companies provide visibility and transparency across ESG programs and initiatives and help strategize, manage, govern, and report on these efforts on a single platform. The two organizations are committed to helping business leaders drive an overall growth strategy that is aligned with their digital acceleration plans and ESG initiatives while earning and deserving their stakeholder trust through key capabilities and a portfolio of solutions.